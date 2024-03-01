Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 March 2024.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sanghvi Movers Ltd surged 9.34% to Rs 1240 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18507 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47327 shares in the past one month.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd spiked 7.92% to Rs 129.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 7.29% to Rs 676.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9861 shares in the past one month.

Steel Authority of India Ltd advanced 6.39% to Rs 129.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd jumped 5.81% to Rs 540.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83960 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News