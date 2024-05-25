Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 7.91% to Rs 21.28 crore

Net Loss of Delta Manufacturing reported to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.95% to Rs 83.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.2819.72 8 83.5779.63 5 OPM %-3.05-5.58 --2.75-7.30 - PBDT-1.86-1.23 -51 -5.90-7.90 25 PBT-2.94-2.41 -22 -10.40-12.75 18 NP-2.92-2.45 -19 -10.39-16.74 38

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

