Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit rises 23.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 14.09% to Rs 115.45 crore

Net profit of Patels Airtemp (India) rose 23.44% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.09% to Rs 115.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.28% to Rs 14.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.72% to Rs 370.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 281.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales115.45101.19 14 370.76281.48 32 OPM %9.618.87 -9.4610.73 - PBDT7.596.35 20 24.1919.47 24 PBT6.635.40 23 20.1315.36 31 NP4.743.84 23 14.6911.19 31

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

