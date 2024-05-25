Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit rises 23.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.09% to Rs 115.45 croreNet profit of Patels Airtemp (India) rose 23.44% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.09% to Rs 115.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.28% to Rs 14.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.72% to Rs 370.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 281.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
