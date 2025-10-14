FGP standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of FGP declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.070.06-328.57216.670.050.130.050.130.050.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News