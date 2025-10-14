Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit rises 218.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 154.40% to Rs 23.71 crore

Net profit of Indo Thai Securities rose 218.10% to Rs 14.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 154.40% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.23.719.3284.2359.8719.585.7319.445.5914.414.53

