Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit declines 8.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.55% to Rs 24.85 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Goldorna House declined 8.29% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.55% to Rs 24.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.24.8522.0830.2233.154.595.034.544.983.764.10

