Den Networks slides as Q2 PAT drops 32% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Den Networks slipped 4.48% to Rs 33.04 after the cable TV distributor consolidated net profit fell 32.44% to Rs 35.16 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 52.05 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined 3.07% year on year to Rs 241.43 crore posted in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 45.98 crore in Q2 FY26, down 33.25% as compared with Rs 68.89 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA dropped 32% to Rs 19 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025 as compared to Rs 28 crore posted in the same quarter previous year. EBITDA margin declined to 8% in Q2 FY26 as against 11% recorded in Q2 FY25.

On the segmental front, the company's revenue from the cable distribution network business was at Rs 233.96 crore (down 3.29% YoY) while revenue from the broadband business stood at Rs 11.96 crore (down 2.66% YoY) during the period under review.

Subscription revenue fell 17% YoY to Rs 101 during the quarter. Placement/marketing income jumped 17% YoY to Rs 129 crore and activation revenue slipped 66% YoY to Rs 2 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

As of 30 September 2025, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 3,254 crore as against Rs 3,215 crore as of 30 June 2025.

Den network is a mass media & entertainment company that provides visual entertainment to its customers through cable TV, over-the-top (OTT) entertainment, and broadband services. It has curated media content from various broadcasters across a wide range of genres and entertains 13 million+ households in India across 13 key states and 450 cities and are the Largest Subscriber Base amongst all cable players in India.

