IREDA jumps as Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 154 cr

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) added 2.56% to Rs 154.05 after its consolidated net profit rallied 41.67% to Rs 549.33 crore on 26.24% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 2,057.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) rallied 51.41% to Rs 696.39 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Operating profit stood at Rs 776 crore in Q2 FY26, up 54% as compared with Rs 503 crore in Q2 FY25.
The cost of borrowing declined to 7.24% in Q2 FY26, compared to 7.80% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Net interest margin increased 3.72% during the quarter as compared with 7.80% recorded in corresponding quarter last year.
Yield on loan assets (Gross) stood at 9.87% as on 30 September 2025 as compared with 9.92% as on 30 September 2024.
Provision coverage ratio (Stage III) stood at 51.48% as on 30 September 2025 as compared with 52.98% as on 30 September 2024.
On a half-year basis, the companys net profit added 3% to Rs 796 crore, while revenue rose 28% to Rs 4,004 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
IREDA is a 'Navratna' Government of India Enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA is a Public Limited Government Company established as a Non-Banking Financial Institution in 1987 engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.
