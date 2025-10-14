Authorised Dealer (AD) banks and their overseas branches permitted to lend in INR to persons resident in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka

As announced in the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies on October 01, 2025, and as part of continuous efforts towards 'facilitating external trade and payments' the Reserve Bank has made some amendments to the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) Regulations, 2018 and Foreign Exchange Management (Foreign currency accounts by a person resident in India) Regulations, 2015.

AD banks in India and their overseas branches have been permitted to lend in Indian Rupees to persons resident in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, including banks in these jurisdictions, to facilitate cross border trade transactions [Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025 dated October 06, 2025].