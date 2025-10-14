Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency consolidated net profit rises 41.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.55% to Rs 2050.20 crore

Net profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency rose 41.67% to Rs 549.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 387.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 2050.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1620.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2050.201620.0293.6192.51706.83469.34696.39459.91549.33387.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News