Sensex slumps 301 pts; Nifty slides below 25,150 mark; VIX spurts 4.92%

The key equity indices traded with decent losses in the mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,150 mark. Pharma stocks extended losses for second consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 301.11 points or 0.37% to 82,037.96. The Nifty 50 index declined 107.70 points or 0.43% to 25,119.65.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.67% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tanked 0.82%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,246 shares rose and 2,613 shares fell. A total of 190 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was rallied 4.92 % to 11.48. IPO Update: The initial public offer of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company received bids for 5,01,00,260 shares as against 16,67,15,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Tuesday (14 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.30 times. The issue opened for bidding on Friday (10 October 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (14 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 100 and 106 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 140 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Pharma index fell 1.11% to 21,959.65. The index shed 0.06% in previous trading session. Piramal Pharma (down 2.95%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 1.81%), Lupin (down 1.79%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 1.77%) and Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.73%), Ajanta Pharma (down 1.44%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 1.27%), Biocon (down 1.13%), Ipca Laboratories (down 1.06%) and Cipla (down 1.02%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Landmark Cars surged 8.19% after the companys total revenue from operations (including agency sales) jumped 30.52% to Rs 1,655 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1,268 crore in Q2 FY25. Just Dial slipped 4.88% after the company reported a 22.47% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 119.44 crore, despite a 6.40% increase in net revenue to Rs 303.07 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) added 2.47% after its consolidated net profit rallied 41.67% to Rs 549.33 crore on 26.24% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 2,057.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Global Markets: Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a softer tone toward China, helping to ease some of the trade-related tensions that rattled investors last week. In China, shares of chipmaker Wingtech Technology plunged 10% at the open, hitting the daily limit for a second consecutive session, after the Dutch government took control of its Netherlands-based subsidiary Nexperia.

The Netherlands Minister of Economic Affairs announced on October 12 that the move made under the Goods Availability Act in September was aimed at preventing a situation in which the goods produced by Nexperia would become unavailable in an emergency. Nexperia plays a crucial role in Europes semiconductor supply chain, producing high-volume chips used in automobiles, consumer electronics, and industrial products. Elsewhere in Asia, Singapores economy expanded 2.9% in the third quarter, according to preliminary government data released Tuesday, moderating from 4.4% growth in the previous quarter. Overnight in the U.S., major indices rebounded sharply after Trumps conciliatory comments. Dont worry about China, it will all be fine! he posted on Truth Social Monday, following weeks of tit-for-tat trade restrictions.