Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 591.77 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.28% to Rs 105.00 crore

Net Loss of Unitech reported to Rs 591.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1075.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 41.28% to Rs 105.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.105.0074.32-9.19-917.72-737.32-1205.95-738.33-1207.52-591.77-1075.89

