Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 62.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 62.83% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.60% to Rs 166.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 138.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.166.98138.4610.139.6418.9413.0515.479.7011.617.13

