GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3272.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.72% to Rs 3.39 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation rose 3272.55% to Rs 1222.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.72% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.393.84-177.29-376.3051.3177.0450.7876.471222.5536.25

