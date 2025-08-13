Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3272.55% in the June 2025 quarter

GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3272.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.72% to Rs 3.39 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation rose 3272.55% to Rs 1222.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.72% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.393.84 -12 OPM %-177.29-376.30 -PBDT51.3177.04 -33 PBT50.7876.47 -34 NP1222.5536.25 3273

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 62.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 42.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.92 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 1.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 15.10% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story