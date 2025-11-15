Denim Developers standalone net profit declines 13.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.60% to Rs 3.31 crore

Net profit of Denim Developers declined 13.66% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 35.60% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.315.1456.5042.222.022.511.942.431.581.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News