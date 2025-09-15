Desco Infratech gains after securing Rs 8-cr order from Torrent Gas Jaipur

Desco Infratech jumped 3.27% to Rs 239.95 after the company announced that it has received new orders worth Rs 8.45 crore from Torrent Gas Jaipur.

The order involves laying MDPE pipelines, providing PNG connections, and associated works for the city gas distribution project in Jaipur. The total value of the order is Rs 8,45,64,903.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.