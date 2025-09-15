SEBI provides relief to public listings of large companies

Large firms will now face a more practical path to listing. For companies above Rs 50,000 crore market cap, the minimum public offer is set at Rs 1,000 crore plus 8%. Those between Rs 1-5 lakh crore must issue at least Rs 6,250 crore plus 2.75%, while those above Rs 5 lakh crore must issue Rs 15,000 crore plus 1%, with a floor of 2.5%. Timelines to reach the mandated 25% public float have been relaxed to 10 years, easing the pressure on mega listings.
Moreover, anchor investor allocation has been raised to 40% of the IPO size (up from one-third). Within this, insurance and pension funds will get 7%, while mutual funds retain 33%. The number of anchor allottees will scale with IPO size, rising from 5 to 15 per Rs 250 crore block, broadening participation.
