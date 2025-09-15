KRBL plunges after independent director resigns citing governance concerns

KRBL tumbled 9.14% to Rs 403.50 after the company disclosed the resignation of independent director Anil Kumar Chaudhary, who raised serious concerns over governance practices.

Chaudhary, who stepped down on September 8, cited issues such as inconsistencies in recording board minutes, withholding of key information, unjust write-offs of export receivables, questionable use of CSR funds, arbitrary distribution of variable pay, and undue interference by invitees in board proceedings. He said the prevailing board dynamics were inconsistent with principles of independent oversight and effective governance.

KRBL, in its filing, confirmed that Chaudhary had stated there were no other material reasons for his resignation beyond those mentioned in his letter.