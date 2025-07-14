Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Desco Infratech hits the roof on bagging Rs 10-cr orders

Desco Infratech hits the roof on bagging Rs 10-cr orders

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Desco Infratech hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 234.15 after the company announced that it has secured multiple orders totaling Rs 9.53 crore.

According to an exchange filing, the orders have been received from Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Torrent Gas Chennai and Maharashtra Natural Gas.

The scope of work includes the laying of a PE network and associated works for the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Ahmednagar, MDPE pipeline laying and PNG connections in Chennai, as well as a service contract for patrolling and surveillance support of a gas pipeline network in Pune.

The combined value of the contracts stands at Rs 9,53,26,291.70 and will be executed as per the terms outlined in contract.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

