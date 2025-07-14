Desco Infratech hits the roof on bagging Rs 10-cr orders

Desco Infratech hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 234.15 after the company announced that it has secured multiple orders totaling Rs 9.53 crore.

According to an exchange filing, the orders have been received from Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Torrent Gas Chennai and Maharashtra Natural Gas.

The scope of work includes the laying of a PE network and associated works for the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Ahmednagar, MDPE pipeline laying and PNG connections in Chennai, as well as a service contract for patrolling and surveillance support of a gas pipeline network in Pune.

The combined value of the contracts stands at Rs 9,53,26,291.70 and will be executed as per the terms outlined in contract.