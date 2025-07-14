Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Chemkart India crawls higher on debut, lists at slight premium

BSE SME Chemkart India crawls higher on debut, lists at slight premium

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Shares of Chemkart India was trading at Rs 258 on the BSE, a premium of 4.03% compared with the issue price of Rs 248.

The scrip was listed at Rs 250, a premium of 0.81% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 3.20% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 262 and a low of Rs 250. About 11.56 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Chemkart India's IPO was subscribed 5.56 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 July 2025 and it closed on 9 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 236 to Rs 248 per share.

The IPO comprised 32,29,200 equity shares, including a fresh issue of upto 26,00,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of upto 6,29,200 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to finance capital expenditures for setting up the manufacturing facility through investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS), Easy Raw Materials, repayment or prepayment of all or certain borrowings availed by the company and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Chemkart India on 4 July 2025, raised Rs 22.60 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 9.11 lakh shares at Rs 248 per share to 14 anchor investors.

Chemkart India is a one-stop destination for various nutritional, health, and sports supplement products, primarily focused on food products that provide health benefits in addition to their nutritional value. This reflects its ability to cater to both the nutritional and health needs of end customers. The company is based in Mumbai and offers a diverse range of captivating nutritional supplements and components. It offers products across seven categories: amino acids, health supplements, herbal extracts, nucleotides, proteins, sports nutrition, and vitamins. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 40 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 203.28 crore and net profit of Rs 24.26 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

