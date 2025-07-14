Neuland Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Tega Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 July 2025.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd spiked 10.08% to Rs 13546.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 56484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2317 shares in the past one month.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd soared 8.18% to Rs 2392.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34271 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21553 shares in the past one month. Piramal Enterprises Ltd surged 6.18% to Rs 1291.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14320 shares in the past one month. Vodafone Idea Ltd advanced 5.87% to Rs 7.58. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 411.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 593.47 lakh shares in the past one month.