John Cockerill India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd, Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd and Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 July 2025.

John Cockerill India Ltd spiked 16.05% to Rs 4750 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 96627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3717 shares in the past one month.

DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd surged 13.28% to Rs 301.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13577 shares in the past one month. Omax Autos Ltd soared 11.19% to Rs 108.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12173 shares in the past one month. Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd advanced 10.97% to Rs 42.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94486 shares in the past one month.