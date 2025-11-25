Desco Infratech rallies on bagging fresh orders worth Rs 8-cr

Desco Infratech rallied 4.26% to Rs 203 after the firm has received a fresh set of orders & letters of award (LOAs) worth Rs 8.08 crore from domestic entities across gas distribution, power infrastructure and pipeline projects.

The company has received a LoA worth Rs 1.77 crore from Maharashtra Natural Gas (MNGL), tied to the L1 and L2 bids disclosed to the exchanges on 26 September 2025. The company clarified that this LOA is part of the Rs 26-crore pipeline it had indicated on 27 October 2025, after being declared the successful bidder.

Alongside the MNGL mandate, the company has also secured additional LOAs and purchase orders amounting to approximately Rs 6.31 crore from four clients Adani Total Gas (Rs 5,04,88,618.70), KP Energy (Rs 78,25,212), Sundrops Energia (Rs 5,41,813) and Antelopus Selan Energy (Rs 42,65,625) further strengthening its project pipeline across the gas and energy infrastructure sectors.

The project scope spans a wide range of service and infrastructure works. It includes a two-year rate contract for hiring support services for PNG O&M of PNG connections in PCMCs Chinchwad area for MNGLs CGD network in Pune. The mandates also cover TD to PD services along with LMC and MDPE-associated works for Faridabad and Palwal under RFP_SP_138-ARC-PNG-SERV-TD to PD. In the power infrastructure segment, the company will undertake 33 kV overhead line works in Bharuch and DP structure works in Tapi. Additionally, the scope includes the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of an MDPE pipeline for the Cambey Field project.