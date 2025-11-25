Nifty tad above 26,000 level; realty shares in demand

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded a tad above the 26,000 level. Realty shares rebound after a five-day losing streak.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 140.90 points or 0.17% to 85,041.61. The Nifty 50 index rose 49.95 points or 0.19% to 26,009.00.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.24% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.24%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,054 shares rose and 1,560 shares fell. A total of 193 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index rose 1.17% to 897.40. The index tumbled 5.07% in the past five trading sessions. Phoenix Mills (up 2.91%), Anant Raj (up 2.67%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.78%), Sobha (up 1.36%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.2%), Godrej Properties (up 0.91%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.8%), DLF (up 0.56%) and Lodha Developers (up 0.53%) rose. Stocks in Spotlight: Surya Roshni advanced 2.48% after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 105.18 crore from an engineering and infrastructure company for the supply of spiral pipes with external 3LPE coating in Gujarat. Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 0.43%. The company has secured a Rs 276.06 crore order from Adani Energy Solutions for the supply of 7,668 km of AL-59 Zebra conductor for the Khavda transmission project.