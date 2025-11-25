Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty tad above 26,000 level; realty shares in demand

Nifty tad above 26,000 level; realty shares in demand

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded a tad above the 26,000 level. Realty shares rebound after a five-day losing streak.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 140.90 points or 0.17% to 85,041.61. The Nifty 50 index rose 49.95 points or 0.19% to 26,009.00.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.24% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.24%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,054 shares rose and 1,560 shares fell. A total of 193 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 1.17% to 897.40. The index tumbled 5.07% in the past five trading sessions.

Phoenix Mills (up 2.91%), Anant Raj (up 2.67%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.78%), Sobha (up 1.36%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.2%), Godrej Properties (up 0.91%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.8%), DLF (up 0.56%) and Lodha Developers (up 0.53%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Surya Roshni advanced 2.48% after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 105.18 crore from an engineering and infrastructure company for the supply of spiral pipes with external 3LPE coating in Gujarat.

Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 0.43%. The company has secured a Rs 276.06 crore order from Adani Energy Solutions for the supply of 7,668 km of AL-59 Zebra conductor for the Khavda transmission project.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cello World secures 'Cello' brand rights for stationery products; expects to clock Rs 200 crore revenue in 2026

Surya Roshni gains after securing Rs 105-cr order

Indian economy shows signs of a further pick up in momentum, despite global headwinds: RBI Bulletin

Paras Defence rises after signing MoU with IUAC

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forms JV with Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story