Surya Roshni gains after securing Rs 105-cr order

Surya Roshni advanced 2.48% to Rs 266.10 after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 105.18 crore from an engineering and infrastructure company for the supply of spiral pipes with external 3LPE coating in Gujarat.

As per the companys exchange filing, the order is slated for delivery by 31 March 2026. The firm also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

Surya Roshni is the largest exporter of ERW Pipes, largest producer of ERW GI pipes and one of the largest lighting companies in India.