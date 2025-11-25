Indian economy shows signs of a further pick up in momentum, despite global headwinds: RBI Bulletin

RBI, in its latest monthly bulletin noted that global uncertainty remains elevated, although October witnessed a slight pullback after more than a year of continuous increase. Concerns persist about the heightened exuberance in global equity markets, raising questions about its sustainability and its implications for financial stability. The Indian economy showed signs of a further pick up in momentum, despite continuing global headwinds, RBI noted. Available high-frequency indicators for October suggest a robust expansion in both manufacturing and services activities, supported by festive season demand and the ongoing positive impact of the GST reforms. Inflation has moderated to a historic low and remained well below the target rate. Financial conditions remained benign, and the flow of financial resources to the commercial sector increased significantly from a year ago.

