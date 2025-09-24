Desco Infratech rises after securing Rs 4-cr order from GAIL Gas

Desco Infratech added 1.46% to Rs 237 after the company secured a contract worth Rs 3.96 crore from GAIL Gas a government-owned public sector undertaking.

The contract involves the laying of underground MDPE pipelines and associated works as part of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

According to the company, the contract is to be executed over a period of 12 months from the date of commencement, as per the terms specified in the letter of award (LOA) issued by GAIL Gas. The order was awarded through a domestic competitive tendering process.

Desco Infratech confirmed that there is no involvement of promoters, promoter group, or group companies in GAIL Gas Limited, and the contract does not constitute a related party transaction. It has been awarded on an arms length basis.