Desco Infratech rises after securing Rs 4-cr order from GAIL Gas

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Desco Infratech added 1.46% to Rs 237 after the company secured a contract worth Rs 3.96 crore from GAIL Gas a government-owned public sector undertaking.

The contract involves the laying of underground MDPE pipelines and associated works as part of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

According to the company, the contract is to be executed over a period of 12 months from the date of commencement, as per the terms specified in the letter of award (LOA) issued by GAIL Gas. The order was awarded through a domestic competitive tendering process.

Desco Infratech confirmed that there is no involvement of promoters, promoter group, or group companies in GAIL Gas Limited, and the contract does not constitute a related party transaction. It has been awarded on an arms length basis.

The project is aligned with the central governments ongoing efforts to accelerate natural gas infrastructure development across urban India. The CGD network aims to promote cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions in major cities through widespread pipeline connectivity.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

