Jupiter Wagons appoints Vinod Kumar Agarwal as CFO

Jupiter Wagons' board approved the appointment of Vinod Kumar Agarwal as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 24th September 2025.Vinod Kumar Agarwal is a seasoned finance leader with 17 years of comprehensive experience driving business growth and strengthening organizations in highly competitive environments. Skilled across different financial domains, including financial planning and analysis, fundraising and investments, accounts and audit, business process re-engineering, SOPs and internal controls, budgeting and cost control, treasury and working capital, ERP implementation (SAP), taxation, corporate governance, investor relations, compliance, and IT integration.
He specializes in financial planning, budgeting, and costing to align organizational strategy with operational goals. Skilled in analyzing financial data and delivering insightful, value-driven reports through close collaboration with strategic business units. Proficient in variance analysis, integrated financial modeling, and strategic evaluation.
Jupiter Wagons (JWL) is a provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, with diverse offerings across freight wagons, locomotives, passenger coach accessories, braking systems, commercial vehicles, ISO marine containers, and products such as couplers, draft gears, bogies, CMS crossings, brake discs, brake systems, wheels, axles, wheel sets, electric commercial vehicles (e-LCV), and lithium batteries.
The companys consolidated net profit fell 64.4% to Rs 32.70 crore on a 47.8% decline in net sales to Rs 459.34 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The counter declined 1.10% to Rs 327.50 on the BSE.
