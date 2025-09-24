Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jupiter Wagons appoints CFO

Jupiter Wagons appoints CFO

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
With effect from 24 September 2025

Jupiter Wagons has appointed Vinod Kumar Agarwal as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 24 September 2025, who shall be the Key Managerial Personnel as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

