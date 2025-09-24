Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient DLM receives ratings action from CRISIL

Cyient DLM receives ratings action from CRISIL

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cyient DLM has received credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Total bank facilities rated - Rs 503 crore
Long term rating - CRISIL A+/ Positive (migrated from CRISIL AA (CE)/ Stable)

Long term rating (on proposed long term limit of Rs 1 crore) - CRISIL A1+ / Positive (reaffirmed)

Short term rating - CRISIL A1 (migrated from CRISIL A1+(CE))

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

Tata Motors slides after reports of extended JLR shutdowns due to cyberattack

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd soars 1.52%, rises for third straight session

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; European mrkt decline

Weakness in US dollar contributing to easier financial conditions this year says OECD

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story