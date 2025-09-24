Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swan Defence and Heavy Industries announces collaboration with Royal IHC

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries announces collaboration with Royal IHC

Sep 24 2025
To explore opportunities of building offshore vessels at SDHl's shipyard in Pipavav Port, Gujarat

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) has signed an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with European offshore oil & gas vessel leader Royal IHC. The partners will combine their expertise, infrastructure, and geographical advantages to design, build, and retrofit offshore oil and gas and other types of vessels. The MoU was signed along with Alar Infrastructure, the Indian representative of Royal IHC.

The collaboration will explore opportunities to build Offshore Construction Vessels, Pipe Laying Vessels, and Multi-Purpose Offshore Support Vessels at SDHl's shipyard in Pipavav Port, Gujarat. The partnership will reinforce the Government of India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives by advancing indigenous shipbuilding and enhancing cost competitiveness.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

