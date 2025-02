Elantas Beck India standalone net profit declines 19.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 196.97 crore

Net profit of Elantas Beck India declined 19.62% to Rs 29.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 196.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 173.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.65% to Rs 139.56 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 137.30 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.09% to Rs 748.51 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 679.89 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

