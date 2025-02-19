Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Punjab Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.78% to Rs 3.55 crore

Net profit of Punjab Communications reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.553.12 14 OPM %-61.97-77.88 -PBDT-0.06-1.31 95 PBT-0.11-1.36 92 NP0.55-1.36 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elantas Beck India standalone net profit declines 19.62% in the December 2024 quarter

India Solomon Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jhajjar Power standalone net profit rises 131.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Kosamattam Finance standalone net profit declines 32.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Electronica Finance standalone net profit declines 92.87% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story