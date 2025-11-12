Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaykay Enterprises standalone net profit declines 66.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Jaykay Enterprises standalone net profit declines 66.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
Sales decline 38.66% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of Jaykay Enterprises declined 66.78% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 38.66% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.731.19 -39 OPM %-145.21-31.09 -PBDT1.303.56 -63 PBT0.773.04 -75 NP1.013.04 -67

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

