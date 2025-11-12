Globus Spirits sizzles after reporting multi-fold PAT to Rs 23 cr in Q2

Globus Spirits soared 13.05% to Rs 1,238.95 after the company's standalone net profit skyrocketed over fifteen times to Rs 23.34 crore on 3.57% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 660.60 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) surged more than eleven-fold to Rs 26.63 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 compared with Rs 2.36 crore in Q2 Sept 2024.
EBITDA jumped 89% to Rs 626 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 331 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 9% in Q2 FY26 as against 5% in Q2 FY25.
In Q2 FY26, revenue from the Prestige & Above segment surged 62% year-on-year to Rs 38.9 crore, while sales volume grew 33% to 0.28 million cases in Q2 FY26.
On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit zoomed 133.26% to Rs 41.87 crore on 6.22% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 1,359.63 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Globus Spirits is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL), Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), bulk alcohol, hand sanitizer and franchise bottling.
