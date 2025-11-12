Globus Spirits sizzles after reporting multi-fold PAT to Rs 23 cr in Q2

Globus Spirits soared 13.05% to Rs 1,238.95 after the company's standalone net profit skyrocketed over fifteen times to Rs 23.34 crore on 3.57% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 660.60 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged more than eleven-fold to Rs 26.63 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 compared with Rs 2.36 crore in Q2 Sept 2024.

EBITDA jumped 89% to Rs 626 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 331 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 9% in Q2 FY26 as against 5% in Q2 FY25.

In Q2 FY26, revenue from the Prestige & Above segment surged 62% year-on-year to Rs 38.9 crore, while sales volume grew 33% to 0.28 million cases in Q2 FY26.