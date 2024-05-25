Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit rises 24.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.85% to Rs 43.44 crore

Net profit of Dev Information Technology rose 24.70% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.85% to Rs 43.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.57% to Rs 9.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.75% to Rs 163.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

43.4444.26163.58124.1614.2710.968.425.576.334.8113.8912.505.844.4412.4911.264.143.329.298.97

