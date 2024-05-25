Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit rises 24.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit rises 24.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 1.85% to Rs 43.44 crore

Net profit of Dev Information Technology rose 24.70% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.85% to Rs 43.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.57% to Rs 9.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.75% to Rs 163.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales43.4444.26 -2 163.58124.16 32 OPM %14.2710.96 -8.425.57 - PBDT6.334.81 32 13.8912.50 11 PBT5.844.44 32 12.4911.26 11 NP4.143.32 25 9.298.97 4

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

