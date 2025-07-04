Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Renewable Energy records a stellar 416% YoY growth in rooftop solar installation in Q1 FY26

Tata Power Renewable Energy records a stellar 416% YoY growth in rooftop solar installation in Q1 FY26

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company, has delivered a record breaking performance in Q1 FY26, reinforcing its market leadership in rooftop solar. TPREL has achieved an unprecedented 45,589 rooftop solar installations in Q1 FY26, marking a staggering 416% year-on-year growth compared to 8,838 installations in Q1 FY25. This milestone highlights Tata Power's unwavering commitment to driving India's clean energy transition.

The Q1 FY26 installations propelled TPREL to a nationwide total of 2,04,443 rooftop solar installations, with cumulative capacity surpassing 3.4 GW. This milestone not only reflects TPREL's rapid growth but also underscores its pivotal role in accelerating India's renewable energy transformation.

This milestone highlights TPREL role as a key enabler of India's decentralised renewable energy transition and supports the national goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

By accelerating rooftop solar installations, TPREL is actively supporting the Government's vision to boost solar adoption under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana through its flagship Ghar Ghar Solar campaign. Delivering tailored solar rooftop solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, TPREL is playing a vital role in advancing India's energy security and sustainability ambitions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

