Amber Enterprises India Ltd Slips 0.84%

Amber Enterprises India Ltd has added 16.48% over last one month compared to 5.58% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.85% rise in the SENSEX

Amber Enterprises India Ltd fell 0.84% today to trade at Rs 7269.7. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.38% to quote at 60811.45. The index is up 5.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd decreased 0.57% and Voltas Ltd lost 0.55% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 3.15 % over last one year compared to the 4.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.