Dev Information Technology has secured an enterprise technology order from the 'Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) Bangalore,' under the Ministry of Power, Government of India worth Rs. 30 lakhs approximately.

The assignment encompasses the re-design, re-development, testing, commissioning, rollout, security audit, GIGW compliance certification, and comprehensive maintenance of the official CPRI website in a bilingual format.

The project will be executed in accordance with applicable Government of India standards and guidelines, including GIGW 3.0, along with relevant cybersecurity requirements. The initiative is aimed at modernizing CPRI's digital presence through a secure, scalable, accessible, and standards compliant web platform.