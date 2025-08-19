DEVIT wins order from RajCOMP Info Services

Dev Information Technology (DEVIT) has secured a significant work order from its esteemed client, RajCOMP Info Services.

The scope of the engagement includes providing IT/ITeS and Software Development Services to the Factories and Boilers Inspection Department, Government of Rajasthan, under the initiative titled the Raj Feb Project. The project is aimed at enhancing the enforcement of the Factories Act, 1948, and the Boilers Act, 1923, with a focus on promoting safety, health, and welfare of workers.

The total contract value is approximately Rs 1.02 crore, and the project is scheduled to be completed over a period of approximately fourteen months.