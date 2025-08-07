Sital Leasing & Finance consolidated net profit rises 5893.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.11% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Sital Leasing & Finance rose 5893.94% to Rs 19.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.11% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.540.383655.5673.6819.780.3319.780.3319.780.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News