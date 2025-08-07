Raymond Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.82 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 1430.43 crore

Net Loss of Raymond Lifestyle reported to Rs 19.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 1430.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1220.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1430.431220.125.384.8964.0742.78-24.77-31.79-19.82-23.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News