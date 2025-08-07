Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.95% to Rs 2.61 crore

Net profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) declined 0.87% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.95% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.612.5630.6540.231.872.181.451.491.141.15

