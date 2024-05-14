Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 125.10% in the March 2024 quarter

PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 125.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 0.06% to Rs 16.08 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises rose 125.10% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.06% to Rs 16.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.20% to Rs 23.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 64.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.0816.07 0 64.3564.34 0 OPM %92.3589.48 -86.8590.05 - PBDT13.6613.24 3 55.7755.40 1 PBT13.1412.71 3 53.6753.35 1 NP5.562.47 125 23.5623.28 1

First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

