PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 125.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.06% to Rs 16.08 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises rose 125.10% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.06% to Rs 16.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.20% to Rs 23.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 64.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

