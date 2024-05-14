H P Cotton Textile Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 19.07 crore

Net Loss of H P Cotton Textile Mills reported to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 19.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 93.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

19.0719.9793.5683.98-3.99-8.664.46-13.75-1.87-3.10-0.70-14.82-2.73-4.02-4.20-18.79-2.27-3.840.90-18.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News