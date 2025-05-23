Dhabriya Polywood soars as Q4 PAT jumps 32% YoY to Rs 5 crore

Dhabriya Polywood zoomed 10.63% to Rs 367.80 after the company's consolidated jumped 32.26% to Rs 5.37 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 4.06 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations soared 15.86% year on year to Rs 63.46 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Profit before tax surged 24.51% to Rs 7.06 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 5.67 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses added 14.70% YoY to Rs 56.56 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 34.03 crore (up 18.11% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 9 crore (up 1.80% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 1.23 crore (down 7.51% YoY).

On a segmental basis, the companys revenue from plastic products stood at Rs 52.13 crore (up 13.92% YoY), while revenue from modular furniture came in at Rs 11.73 crore (up 27.08% YoY).

On a full year basis, the companys net profit jumped 27.98% to Rs 18.02 crore on 11.09% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 235.10 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.70 (seventy paisa) per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The said dividend, subject to approval by shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM), will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

Dhabriya Polywood manufactures and sells Plastic products and Modular Furniture.

