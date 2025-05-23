Devyani Intl Q4 net loss widens to Rs 15 cr

Devyani International reported consolidated net loss widened to Rs 14.74 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 7.47 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations increased 15.80% year-over-year to Rs 1,212.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Loss before tax was Rs 22.35 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to a loss of Rs 37.99 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses rose by 13.50% to Rs 1,247.90 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 1,099.40 crore in Q4 FY24, due to higher cost of materials consumed (up 18.38% YoY), higher employee benefits expense (up 10.36% YoY), and higher other expenses (up 15.58% YoY).

EBITDA declined by 13.39% YoY to Rs 173.9 crore. The EBITDA margin remained flat at 16.6% in Q4 FY25, compared to the same period last year.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 80.63% to Rs 9.21 crore on a 39.21% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,951.05 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The company stated that it opened 257 net new stores in FY25, compared to 539 net new stores in FY24. The FY24 figure includes 283 Thailand KFC stores acquired on 18 January 2024.

Ravi Jaipuria, non-executive chairman of Devyani International, said, We are pleased to report that DIL continues to demonstrate strong momentum in its growth journey both organically and through strategic acquisitions. During FY2025, DIL reported consolidated revenue of Rs 4,951 crore, registering a robust 39.2% YoY growth. This performance was primarily driven by the strategic acquisition of KFC stores in Thailand and supported by ongoing store expansion in India. The companys EBITDA margin stood at 17%, while absolute EBITDA increased by 29.1% over FY24.

Most recently, we announced the acquisition of Sky Gate Hospitality (owners of Biryani By Kilo & other brands) marking our entry into another high-potential food category. This acquisition further strengthens our overall brand portfolio and deepens our well laid out strategy. During the year, we also tied up with three international brands i.e. New York Fries, Tealive, and Sanook Kitchen. We are proud to share that we have recently opened the first NYF (New York Fries) store in Mumbai. This marks the beginning of our expansion with the new brands, with several more stores coming in the current year.

Our store expansion strategy has been instrumental in driving growth and reinforcing our market leadership. By following a balanced approach of scaling our footprint while maintaining rigorous store level performance standards, we successfully added 257 net new stores during FY25, taking our total Q4 & FY25 (Consolidated) DIL remains committed to its Strategic Growth Plan: - Plan to complete acquisition of controlling stake in Sky Gate shortly - Added 257 new stores in FY 2025. The total store count stands at 2,039, consolidated revenue at Rs 49.5 billion, growth of 39.2% vs FY24 - PBT at Rs 12.8 crs in FY25 vs Rs 3.7 crs in FY24, growth of 248% presence to 2,039 stores as of March 31, 2025. We have achieved our store rollout targets across all brands, reflecting disciplined execution and strong operational capabilities.

As one of the leading players in the Indian QSR sector, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the anticipated recovery in the industry. Overall, we remain confident in our strategy, execution capabilities, and ability to deliver consistent growth. Our focus will remain on scaling profitably, strengthening both our core and emerging brands, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

Devyani International (DIL), among the fastest growing Chain Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operators in the country, is the largest franchisee for Yum Brands (KFC & Pizza Hut) in India. The Company is also the sole franchisee for Costa Coffee Brand and stores in India. In addition, DIL caters to the South Indian vegetarian food lovers with Vaango, launched over a decade ago and is a prominent Brand in the Food Retail Business (FRB) category with its Food Courts. DIL has a strong presence across Airports in India where it serves a variety of F&B offerings.

The counter rose 0.14% to Rs 180.95 on the BSE.

