Premier Explosives Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kriti Nutrients Ltd, Sanghvi Movers Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup and UFO Moviez India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 May 2025.

Premier Explosives Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 546.65 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 90662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kriti Nutrients Ltd tumbled 8.88% to Rs 110.39. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4627 shares in the past one month.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd crashed 8.00% to Rs 298.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72322 shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup corrected 7.98% to Rs 345. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 748 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 112 shares in the past one month.

UFO Moviez India Ltd pared 7.56% to Rs 68.07. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28507 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8758 shares in the past one month.

