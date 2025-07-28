Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhampur Bio slides on posting dismal Q1 outcome

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Dhampur Bio Organics slipped 4.92% to Rs 84.13 after the firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 22 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 783.68 crore in Q1 FY26, up 22.86% as against Rs 637.84 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 32.96 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a profit before tax of Rs 0.72 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose by 28.26% to Rs 818.22 crore during the quarter. The cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 105.64 crore, reflecting a 32.76% year-on-year increase. Employee benefit expenses amounted to Rs 24.76 crore, up 12.90% YoY. Finance costs were Rs 21.64 crore, marking a 2.51% YoY increase, while depreciation and amortization expenses rose by 14.28% YoY to Rs 20.10 crore.

On the segment front, revenue from the Sugar segment stood at Rs 485.98 crore, marking a 13.34% year-on-year increase. Revenue from the Bio Fuels & Spirits segment was Rs 127.66 crore, while revenue from the Country Liquor segment rose by 50.72% YoY to Rs 286.64 crore.

Dhampur Bio Organics is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of sugar, chemicals, ethanol and co-generation and sale of power.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

