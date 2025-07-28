Euro eases after US-EU trade deal, Dollar index at one-week top

Euro is failing to sustain after recent gains despite a keenly eyed positive development on the trade front. US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that America and the European Union have reached a deal on trade. The US will impose a 15% tariff rate on products coming into the country from EU. While this would have mostly kept the single currency steady, EURO/USD rather eased, adding to losses seen after testing a two-week high in last week. It currently quotes down 1.1760, down 0.22% on the day. The US dollar index is firm at 97.60, up 0.20% on the day and hitting one week high. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 101.67, down 0.06% on the day.

