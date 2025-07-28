Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro eases after US-EU trade deal, Dollar index at one-week top

Euro eases after US-EU trade deal, Dollar index at one-week top

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Euro is failing to sustain after recent gains despite a keenly eyed positive development on the trade front. US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that America and the European Union have reached a deal on trade. The US will impose a 15% tariff rate on products coming into the country from EU. While this would have mostly kept the single currency steady, EURO/USD rather eased, adding to losses seen after testing a two-week high in last week. It currently quotes down 1.1760, down 0.22% on the day. The US dollar index is firm at 97.60, up 0.20% on the day and hitting one week high. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 101.67, down 0.06% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SpiceJet to induct five Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet by October 2025

NIBE surges after inking technology agreement with Israel-based Elbit Systems

Archidply Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Nxtra by Airtel partners with AMPIN Energy Transition

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story